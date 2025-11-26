Previous
I Do Not Bake by omabluebird
53 / 365

I Do Not Bake

This is a rather tongue in cheek offering today. The November word is Baking. Even though a lot of people are baking today, I do not bake. The photo of the green jello with whipped cream is mine, the rest is Co-pilot.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful display with the warm colors surrounding the bright green jello.
November 27th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I had planned to do some baking when I got home from work today- but I had to work longer than expected and ended up with an ai offering- so your image is as good as mine- and it made me smile!
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact