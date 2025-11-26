Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
I Do Not Bake
This is a rather tongue in cheek offering today. The November word is Baking. Even though a lot of people are baking today, I do not bake. The photo of the green jello with whipped cream is mine, the rest is Co-pilot.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
ai
,
nov25words
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful display with the warm colors surrounding the bright green jello.
November 27th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I had planned to do some baking when I got home from work today- but I had to work longer than expected and ended up with an ai offering- so your image is as good as mine- and it made me smile!
November 27th, 2025
