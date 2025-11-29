Previous
The snow came down all day. by omabluebird
56 / 365

The snow came down all day.

Foot prints, tracks, and leaves. My front deck today.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact