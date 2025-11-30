Sign up
57 / 365
Crisp
I'm assuming the November word applies to "crisp" weather.
And, I put up something everyday in November for the November words,
Thanks
@annied
I finally figured out how to get the shot I wanted. Wait until dark and turn the light on.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
nov25words
