Shopping? by omabluebird
59 / 365

Shopping?

Word for the day was "shopping". I went to the thrift store looking for glassware to use in my photo studio. I did buy some, as well as take a few photos in the store.
2nd December 2025

Omabluebird

@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
