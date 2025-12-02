Sign up
Shopping?
Word for the day was "shopping". I went to the thrift store looking for glassware to use in my photo studio. I did buy some, as well as take a few photos in the store.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
glass
,
dec25words
