60 / 365
December 3 word: Gathering
I'm reluctant to put this up as others post such beautiful birds in this group. This is not even a good photo. But it is a memory for today. These are American house sparrows.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Omabluebird
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life.
