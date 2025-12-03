Previous
December 3 word: Gathering by omabluebird
60 / 365

December 3 word: Gathering

I'm reluctant to put this up as others post such beautiful birds in this group. This is not even a good photo. But it is a memory for today. These are American house sparrows.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Omabluebird

I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
