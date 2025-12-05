Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
62 / 365
December words: Preparation
I spent some of the day preparing to paint. It was mostly an experiment to try inks on a piece of prepared canvas. So far, I don't think that is the best plan. More experimenting tomorrow.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
126
photos
16
followers
32
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Latest from all albums
28
58
29
59
60
61
30
62
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Dailies
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paint
,
acrylic
,
dec25words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close