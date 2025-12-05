Previous
December words: Preparation
December words: Preparation

I spent some of the day preparing to paint. It was mostly an experiment to try inks on a piece of prepared canvas. So far, I don't think that is the best plan. More experimenting tomorrow.
5th December 2025

Omabluebird

