63 / 365
Festive
I don't usually do much decorating. But I have lots of old! decorations. It was fun to go through them to find something for the word for the day Festive.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
1
0
Omabluebird
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
127
photos
16
followers
32
following
17% complete
Tags
festive
,
dec25words
Corinne C
A festive composition!
December 7th, 2025
