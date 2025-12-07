Previous
December word: Harvest by omabluebird
December word: Harvest

I like to make a new photo every day, but none of the photos I took today fit the theme. So I reached back into my historical photos for one taken in 2017 at the big market at Florence.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Omabluebird

I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Shutterbug ace
Nice image for the theme. Looks like an interesting market.
December 8th, 2025  
