64 / 365
December word: Harvest
I like to make a new photo every day, but none of the photos I took today fit the theme. So I reached back into my historical photos for one taken in 2017 at the big market at Florence.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
harvest
,
dec25words
Shutterbug
ace
Nice image for the theme. Looks like an interesting market.
December 8th, 2025
