65 / 365
In the Bleak Midwinter
Another old photo with a little help from AI.
December word: music
8th December 2025
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
music
,
dec25words
Shutterbug
ace
That winter scene is bleak. It matches your title.
December 9th, 2025
