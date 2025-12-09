Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
December words: Tree
We finally got out into the country for a little while this afternoon. There wasn't a whole lot to see but trees and a frozen lake covered with snow as well as a few deer.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
133
photos
16
followers
32
following
18% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
9th December 2025 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nov25words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sometimes it just feels good to get out! Nice shot.
December 10th, 2025
