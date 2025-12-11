Previous
Salt cellars by omabluebird
68 / 365

Salt cellars

The little bowls are antique cut glass salt cellars. I inherited them from my grandparents and have no idea how old they are. I'm using this family treasure for today's word: family.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Omabluebird

I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They used to be quite popular. These are lovely.
December 12th, 2025  
