Previous
68 / 365
Salt cellars
The little bowls are antique cut glass salt cellars. I inherited them from my grandparents and have no idea how old they are. I'm using this family treasure for today's word: family.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
11th December 2025 7:14pm
Tags
cellars
,
dec25words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They used to be quite popular. These are lovely.
December 12th, 2025
