Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
72 / 365
Smile!
This is all the things I have been using for Christmas still lifes. It is also for the B2B-5 challenge. Straight out of the camera. I did use the portrait setting on my iphone.
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
142
photos
16
followers
32
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Latest from all albums
68
69
29
70
30
71
32
72
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Dailies
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec25words
,
b2b-5
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close