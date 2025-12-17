Sign up
Previous
74 / 365
Lights
I used the December word: Lights to practice, ICM. I had a lot of fun. It took me a while to learn how to change the shutter speed on my new camera.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
Omabluebird
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life.
Photo Details
Album
Dailies
Taken
17th December 2025 7:40pm
Tags
lights
,
icm
,
dec25words
Dorothy
Fun result!
December 18th, 2025
