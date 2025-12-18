Sign up
75 / 365
December word: Blessing
The blessing of music. My son and grandson both played in this band concert at Grinnell College. It is a college band but it also serves as a community band as there are players from 16 to 70.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
365 Project
close