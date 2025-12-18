Previous
December word: Blessing by omabluebird
December word: Blessing

The blessing of music. My son and grandson both played in this band concert at Grinnell College. It is a college band but it also serves as a community band as there are players from 16 to 70.
Omabluebird

I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
