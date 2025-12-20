Sign up
77 / 365
Outdoors
Enough snow has melted that we could get out to the lake for a drive through today.
December words: outdoors
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
149
photos
16
followers
33
following
Views
1
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
20th December 2025 3:33pm
Tags
dec25words
