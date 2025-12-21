Sign up
Sake cups
My parents picked these up on our return trip from Korea in 1948 when the ship docked in Yokohama. They are made out of jade.
December words; drinks
21st December 2025
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
