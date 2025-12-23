Sign up
Previous
80 / 365
Colourful tree
Different organizations decorate trees every year in our little town. This one is always my favorite.
December words: colourful.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life.
Tags
dec25words
Dorothy
ace
Strawberries, oranges,lemons, limes, blueberries and plums!
That’s what I see. Do you live in a fruit growing area?
December 24th, 2025
That’s what I see. Do you live in a fruit growing area?