Colourful tree by omabluebird
Colourful tree

Different organizations decorate trees every year in our little town. This one is always my favorite.
December words: colourful.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Omabluebird

ace
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Dorothy ace
Strawberries, oranges,lemons, limes, blueberries and plums!
That’s what I see. Do you live in a fruit growing area?
December 24th, 2025  
