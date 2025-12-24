Sign up
Previous
81 / 365
Christmas Eve Service
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate.
I thought this turned out fairly well considering it was hand held with a candle in my other hand. And I didn't drop the candle. I phone 16
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
eve
,
dec25words
