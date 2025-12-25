Previous
Forks by omabluebird
82 / 365

Forks

On holidays I get the celebrate with 5 men, my husband, my 2 fiftyish sons, and grandsons age 16 and 20. We celebrate at the home of my younger son and his two sons. I won't say it is feasting with the Barbarians, but sometimes it comes close. After opening presents we have lunch and then the young men go to their mother's house and their father goes to his girlfriends place. It has been like this for 5 years and although it was not my choice, the family is better off since the divorce. Anyway, my son fixed a lovely dinner of roast duck with sour cherry sauce and wild rice. The table is not decorated to be photographed. I do not regret doing it this way, because I was never too fond of cooking and decorating. I came home and played with my forks. December words: tableware
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Well it sounds like a very nice Christmas and you didn’t have to cook, could spend it with family, go home and relax.
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact