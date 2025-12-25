Forks

On holidays I get the celebrate with 5 men, my husband, my 2 fiftyish sons, and grandsons age 16 and 20. We celebrate at the home of my younger son and his two sons. I won't say it is feasting with the Barbarians, but sometimes it comes close. After opening presents we have lunch and then the young men go to their mother's house and their father goes to his girlfriends place. It has been like this for 5 years and although it was not my choice, the family is better off since the divorce. Anyway, my son fixed a lovely dinner of roast duck with sour cherry sauce and wild rice. The table is not decorated to be photographed. I do not regret doing it this way, because I was never too fond of cooking and decorating. I came home and played with my forks. December words: tableware