Previous
85 / 365
Card shark Smurf
December word: games
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
0
2
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
159
photos
18
followers
35
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
80
81
82
83
33
84
34
85
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
28th December 2025 9:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cards
,
smurf
,
dec25words
