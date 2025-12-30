Previous
Santa and friends by omabluebird
87 / 365

Santa and friends

Somehow Santa and friends escaped being boxed up and sent to the basement with the other decorations.
December words: friends
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact