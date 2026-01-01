Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
89 / 365
Sunset at the farm
We decided to go for a short jaunt to look for some opportunity for photos. Our first stop was the farm where we were tasked to feed the dogs and cats while our son is away.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
165
photos
18
followers
36
following
24% complete
View this month »
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Latest from all albums
34
85
86
33
87
88
35
89
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
1st January 2026 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close