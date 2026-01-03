Sign up
Light symmetry
My husband, John, gave everyone in the family one of these for Christmas, along with some AAA batteries. And he printed out words to 6 verses of This Little Light of Mine and we all sang them. Cropped but sootc.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
52wc-2026-w1
