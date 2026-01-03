Previous
Light symmetry by omabluebird
Light symmetry

My husband, John, gave everyone in the family one of these for Christmas, along with some AAA batteries. And he printed out words to 6 verses of This Little Light of Mine and we all sang them. Cropped but sootc.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Omabluebird

I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
