Previous
93 / 365
Street art
This mural depicts Grinnell, Iowa past and present. The scene on the left is depicting the Underground Railroad
https://www.iowapbs.org/iowapathways/mypath/2670/iowa-and-underground-railroad
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
0
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life.
172
photos
24
followers
41
following
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
89
36
90
34
91
92
37
93
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Dailies
Tags
street-art-30
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful mural and nicely captured.
January 6th, 2026
