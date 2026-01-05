Previous
Street art by omabluebird
93 / 365

Street art

This mural depicts Grinnell, Iowa past and present. The scene on the left is depicting the Underground Railroad
https://www.iowapbs.org/iowapathways/mypath/2670/iowa-and-underground-railroad
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful mural and nicely captured.
January 6th, 2026  
