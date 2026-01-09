Sign up
Previous
97 / 365
Sunny day
The only really sunny day in a long time. I planned to get a photo for Jan words: shade.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
180
photos
24
followers
41
following
26% complete
View this month »
Tags
jan26words
Shutterbug
ace
LOL. Isn’t that the way. Sunny when you want shade, ha? Nice images in your collage.
January 10th, 2026
