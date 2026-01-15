Previous
More fun with lights by omabluebird
More fun with lights

I enjoy messing around with the variety of lights I use in my little tiny studio.
For the MFPIAC challenge
Omabluebird

I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the lights and the way they effect the different glass.
January 16th, 2026  
