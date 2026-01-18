Previous
Transit or Alidade by omabluebird
106 / 365

Transit or Alidade

A piece of surveying equipment from the !960's or 70's
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beats me!
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact