Previous
107 / 365
My studio at night
Following a suggestion to try reflections from windows at night.
When we added the room to the house, John built the bed that fits under the window for the dogs.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
197
photos
27
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
19th January 2026 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
studio
