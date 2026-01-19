Previous
My studio at night by omabluebird
107 / 365

My studio at night

Following a suggestion to try reflections from windows at night.
When we added the room to the house, John built the bed that fits under the window for the dogs.
19th January 2026

Omabluebird

I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
