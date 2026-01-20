Sign up
108 / 365
Some of my friends
My friends who are braver than I am, exercising their First Amendment Rights, in the cold. 19 F -7 C
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
cold
protest
