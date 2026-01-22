Previous
Spending time by omabluebird
110 / 365

Spending time

John has only recently started using the computer for fun.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact