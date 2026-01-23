Previous
Messy experiment by omabluebird
111 / 365

Messy experiment

Today was a painting day. I experimented with capturing ink on a nonporous surface. A little more work is needed.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Omabluebird

@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
