111 / 365
Messy experiment
Today was a painting day. I experimented with capturing ink on a nonporous surface. A little more work is needed.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life.
Dailies
Tags
ink
