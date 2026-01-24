Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
112 / 365
Just for fun
One of the items on my AI suggestion list for winter photos was a white object on a white background. But I couldn't resist the blue light.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
204
photos
28
followers
37
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Latest from all albums
107
108
43
109
41
110
111
112
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
24th January 2026 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thread
Dorothy
ace
Love the blue!
January 25th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
How lovely.
January 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close