Previous
116 / 365
Bobbins
I think the zero(F) and below weather is getting me down, this is what I could think of today.
I am still cleaning out what I don't need since I don't sew anymore.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
0
1
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
111
112
113
44
114
42
115
116
Tags
bobbin
