Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
117 / 365
Sewing gloves
These are specialized gloves for free motion stitching, something I never accomplished, but I tried lots of equipment that i thought might help.
Jan26 word for the day.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
211
photos
28
followers
37
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Latest from all albums
112
113
44
114
42
115
116
117
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Dailies
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gloves
,
jan26words
Gayle
Love this!
January 30th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
New to me. I’m sorry they didn’t help with the special stitching. I have never tried it.
January 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close