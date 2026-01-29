Previous
Sewing gloves by omabluebird
Sewing gloves

These are specialized gloves for free motion stitching, something I never accomplished, but I tried lots of equipment that i thought might help.
Jan26 word for the day.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Omabluebird

Gayle
Love this!
January 30th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
New to me. I’m sorry they didn’t help with the special stitching. I have never tried it.
January 30th, 2026  
