119 / 365
B.J. Ricker House
The Ricker House in Grinnell, Iowa was designed by Walter Burley Griffin.
When I visited Canberra, my host pointed out Burley Griffin Lake. That is when I learned that BG designed the city of Canberra. Small world.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
house
,
griffin
KarenD
It's good to appreciate architecture and its historical significance.
February 1st, 2026
