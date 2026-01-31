Previous
B.J. Ricker House by omabluebird
119 / 365

B.J. Ricker House

The Ricker House in Grinnell, Iowa was designed by Walter Burley Griffin.
When I visited Canberra, my host pointed out Burley Griffin Lake. That is when I learned that BG designed the city of Canberra. Small world.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KarenD
It's good to appreciate architecture and its historical significance.
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact