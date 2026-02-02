Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
121 / 365
FOR #2 flower
This dilapidated silk flower is the only one I have around the house. I looked at buying silk flowers on Amazon but good grief $$$. Too cold to go out shopping here.
Feb 26 words: Floral
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
215
photos
30
followers
38
following
33% complete
View this month »
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Latest from all albums
42
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Dailies
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
,
feb26words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely created
February 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close