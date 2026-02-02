Previous
FOR #2 flower by omabluebird
121 / 365

FOR #2 flower

This dilapidated silk flower is the only one I have around the house. I looked at buying silk flowers on Amazon but good grief $$$. Too cold to go out shopping here.
Feb 26 words: Floral
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely created
February 3rd, 2026  
