Previous
122 / 365
Seeger FOR #3
I have known this young person since they were born. Tonight they played drums for the middle school jazz band concert.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
1
1
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
216
photos
30
followers
38
following
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
3
1
1
Dailies
Tags
for2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
February 4th, 2026
