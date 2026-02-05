Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
124 / 365
Blades FOR#5
The contrast photo for today. Iowa is noted for our many windmills. I think they are nice to look at across the flat plains. Of course not everybody agrees about this.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
219
photos
30
followers
38
following
33% complete
View this month »
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
Latest from all albums
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
43
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
5th February 2026 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill
,
for2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close