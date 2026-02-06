Previous
FOR#6 Clouds by omabluebird
125 / 365

FOR#6 Clouds

When I came out of the indoor pool I thought the clouds were really special. I captured a little of the campus along with the clouds.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well seen and well done!
February 7th, 2026  
