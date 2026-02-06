Sign up
Previous
125 / 365
FOR#6 Clouds
When I came out of the indoor pool I thought the clouds were really special. I captured a little of the campus along with the clouds.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
220
photos
30
followers
37
following
34% complete
Tags
clouds
,
for2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well seen and well done!
February 7th, 2026
