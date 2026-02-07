Sign up
126 / 365
FOR #7 Foliage
I'm not good at keeping plants alive in the house. Half of the foliage in this pot shriveled and started falling off this week. Probably not enough water. But the shriveled leaves made the best photo subjects for my purpose.
February words: foliage
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Omabluebird
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
for2026
,
feb26words
