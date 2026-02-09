Previous
Low bridge FOR#9 by omabluebird
128 / 365

Low bridge FOR#9

I debated at length about how to crop this. There were lots of interesting shapes in the larger photo, but it seemed almost too busy.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact