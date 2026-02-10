Previous
FOR2026 #10 Branches by omabluebird
FOR2026 #10 Branches

I shot this with my iphone camera on portrait mode in the b and w setting. I was shooting at the filtered sunlight through the branches of a tree. I did a bit of editing to make it slightly lighter other wise sooc.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Omabluebird

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is a stunning photograph
February 11th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
February 11th, 2026  
