138 / 365
FOR2026 #19
Some sort of fake cat tail. The texture may just be the dust.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
for2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
February 20th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's terrific
February 20th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the contrast and the minimalism.
February 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
