Previous
140 / 365
FOR#21 Bright light
I photographed this dog toy in front of a window looking out on a snowy day. I mistakenly left the camera in manual mode set to letting lots of light in. But I really liked the result. Cropped and converted to b and w.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Photo Details
Tags
ball
,
overexposed
,
for2026
,
52wc-2026-w8
Dorothy
ace
I like it too! Interesting how you got the image.
February 21st, 2026
