Previous
FOR#21 Bright light by omabluebird
140 / 365

FOR#21 Bright light

I photographed this dog toy in front of a window looking out on a snowy day. I mistakenly left the camera in manual mode set to letting lots of light in. But I really liked the result. Cropped and converted to b and w.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I like it too! Interesting how you got the image.
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact