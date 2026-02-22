Previous
FOR# 22 Some Japanese vases by omabluebird
141 / 365

FOR# 22 Some Japanese vases

I like experimenting with light and decided to do this with backlighting with only room light in the front.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I really like the still life and the light is beautiful here. Nicely done.
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact