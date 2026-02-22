Sign up
141 / 365
FOR# 22 Some Japanese vases
I like experimenting with light and decided to do this with backlighting with only room light in the front.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
1
1
Susan
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
248
photos
31
followers
40
following
38% complete
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
136
137
138
139
50
140
51
141
Tags
japanese
,
vase
,
for2026
Shutterbug
I really like the still life and the light is beautiful here. Nicely done.
February 23rd, 2026
