FOR#23 Abacus by omabluebird
142 / 365

FOR#23 Abacus

This beautiful abacus belonged to my late brother. He knew how to use it.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Susan

@omabluebird
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh tis lovely!
February 23rd, 2026  
