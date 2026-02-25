Sign up
144 / 365
FOR#25
I discovered today that I have covid. Unbelievable. I have had it once in 21 and I am up to date on my vaccines. So far only a bad sore throat.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
4
2
Dailies
Public
cup
for2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Viruses can do that- even with vaccines. I hope it gets no worse and you recover quickly!
February 26th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hopefully with the vaccine it will remain a mild affliction. I got it for the first time just last year!
February 26th, 2026
