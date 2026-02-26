Sign up
Previous
145 / 365
FOR #26 Tripod
This is a funky red and black tripod my son gave me when I asked if he had any tripods he wasn't using.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
2
1
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
253
photos
31
followers
40
following
39% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
26th February 2026 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tripod
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I have one of those, cool
February 27th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
I have one of those too. Mine is blue & black.
February 27th, 2026
