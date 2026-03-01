Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
Rainbow #1 Where have all the flowers gone?
Where have all the flowers gone?
Long time passing
Where have all the flowers gone?
Long time ago
Where have all the flowers gone?
The girls have picked them, every one
Oh, when will you ever learn?
Oh, when will you ever learn?
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
1
1
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
257
photos
31
followers
39
following
40% complete
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
49
143
144
145
146
52
147
148
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
1st March 2026 11:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
peace
,
war
,
rainbow-2026
Shutterbug
ace
So true. It is hard to start a rainbow when I feel so hopeless. Your image is beautiful and the sentiment is appropriate.
March 1st, 2026
