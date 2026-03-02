Previous
Rainbow red 2 by omabluebird
Rainbow red 2

...Red is a hotness
You get inside
When you’re embarrassed
And want to hide.
Fire-cracker, fire-engine
Fire-flicker red—
And when you’re angry
Red runs through your head...
Mary O'Neill

I hope my graphic image is not too offensive. I tried both landscape and flowers and neither worked out. March word: hot
